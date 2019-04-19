Lone tusker kills five people including three in a family within a span of an hour

.

Reports have asserted that there was the death of five persons by a lone tusker in two nearby villages of Odisha’s Anugal district. The incident took place during midnight. Out of the five dead three belonged to one family who was engaged in the brickmaking. They were sleeping in the verandah of their home when the elephant attacked them. The same elephant attacked another woman in the same village and crushed her.

After one hour, another death was reported from Santhapada, a few kilometers away from the first village. Identity of the victim was yet to be ascertained.

The man-elephant conflict is crucially high in Odisha. According to the reports, there was 661 human death reported so far in elephant attack in the last nine years.

Last year’s 92 human deaths in elephant attack were the highest ever recorded human casualty in a year. Acute human-elephant conflict continues unabated due to a total lack of concern of Odisha forest department. We anticipate more casualties this year as well,” said Biswajit Mohanty of Wildlife Society of Orissa