Major security breach in Trivandrum ahead Prime Minister’s rally.

There was a major security breach from the part of the cop who had been assigned near the Central Stadium ahead of the rally which is about to be attended by the Prime Minister.

The policeman has accidentally fired a shot who had been posted near the venue of Prime Minister Nodi’s speech in Trivandrum. The firing happened from the rifle of a policeman attached with Kollam A R Camp.

The incident happened at the Central Stadium before the arrival of the Prime Minister on behalf of his rally. The policeman was immediately taken off duty and was sent back.

The police officials have asserted that a detailed report has been sought from officers concerned the issue.