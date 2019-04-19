KeralaLatest NewsNEWS

Major security breach in Trivandrum ahead Prime Minister’s rally.

Apr 19, 2019, 08:03 am IST
Less than a minute

There was a major security breach from the part of the cop who had been assigned near the Central Stadium ahead of the rally which is about to be attended by the Prime Minister.

The policeman has accidentally fired a shot who had been posted near the venue of Prime Minister Nodi’s speech in Trivandrum. The firing happened from the rifle of a policeman attached with Kollam A R Camp.

The incident happened at the Central Stadium before the arrival of the Prime Minister on behalf of his rally. The policeman was immediately taken off duty and was sent back.

The police officials have asserted that a detailed report has been sought from officers concerned the issue.

Tags

Related Articles

US officially closes Jerusalem consulate

Mar 4, 2019, 07:25 pm IST

Man Arrested For Spreading Sexual Videos of Minor Girls

Apr 1, 2019, 06:56 am IST

These Famous Leaders will Pay last Tribute to Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Aug 17, 2018, 01:13 pm IST

Manjeshwaram: HC will consider K.Surendran’s plea on 19

Dec 10, 2018, 11:18 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close