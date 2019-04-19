Mali government resigns after massacre by ethnic vigilante group

The Mali Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga, and his whole government has resigned following a massacre of some 160 Fulani herders by an Ethnic vigilante groups. The incident shocked the whole nation.

“The President accepts the resignation of the prime minister and that of the members of government,” a statement from President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita’s office said.It gave no reason for the departure of the Prime Minister but the legislators had discussed a possible motion of no confidence in the government because of the massacre and failure to disarm militias.

The Malian peacekeeping authorities have detained five people who has taken part in the Massacre.

The largely Saharan nation has been in turmoil since a rebellion by Tuaregs and allied jihadists took over half the country in 2012, prompting the French to intervene to push them back the following year.