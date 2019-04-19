Married women who had been missing from India found in Pakistan remarried applied for Pakistani nationality.

A married woman who had been missing from India six months ago has now been found in Pakistan. The married lady from India who is a 37-year-old lady who had visited Pakistan for the sake of visiting remained there marred a youth there and now applied for a Pakistani nationality.

The women’s father had lodged a complaint against her hubby, in-laws and sister in laws last year from the missing. He father has suspected that the in-laws had kidnapped her. The case was registered against the husband and his family members under sections 364 and 120 of the IPC.

It was in 2015 that the women got in touch with a Pakistani youth through social media and on October 24 last year she had gone to Pakistan and got married with the same. She is now living with her new husband and his family and has applied for Pakistani nationality.

After knowing the truth the police officials have decided to withdraw the case from her husband in India and her in-laws.

“After we came to know that she is in Pakistan, we wrote to the Pakistani High Commission in Delhi and they confirmed that she is in their country. Thus now we have sent a cancellation report to the court as a case was registered against her husband and in-laws after she had gone missing” said the Senior Superintendent of Police