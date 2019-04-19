Mohanlal’s ‘Ittymaani Made In China’ will be an action-comedy entertainer

The makers of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s new movie ‘Ittymaani Made In China’ revealed that the film will be an action-comedy entertainer. The film directed by debutant director duo Jibi and Joju will start it’s shooting on April 25.

Mohanlal will play the title role of Ittymani, who is based in Kunnamkulam. Mohanlal will be seen speaking funny Thrissur dialect in the movie.

‘Ittymaani Made In China’ has Honey Rose as the female lead. Veteran Tamil actress Radhika Sarathkumar, Aju Varghese, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Kailas, Soubin Shahir, Siddique, Salim Kumar, Hareesh Kanaran, Johny Antony, Nandu, Swasika, Vinu Mohan and Hareesh Kanaran are also part of the supporting cast.

Shaji Kumar is the cinematographer and Sooraj ES, the editor. Kailas Menon of ‘Theevandi’ fame has been signed as the music director Antony Perumbavoor is producing the movie under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.