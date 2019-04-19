KeralaLatest News

More than 2,000 centenarian voters in Kerala

Apr 19, 2019, 11:40 pm IST
According to a data published by the Election Commission, the state of Kerala houses around 2,000 plus centenarian voters with about 700 men and 1,400 women on the list. This comes around less than 1% of total voters in the state.

The Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena has instructed to fix ramps in all the polling booths in the state. So all the 24,970 polling booths in the state will have ramps so that aged voters and those with disabilities will have easy access. Drinking water will also be supplied in all stations at all times.

