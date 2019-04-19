Mother and brother kills 14-year-old girl

Awomen and her minor son were arrested by police for killing a 14-year-old girl. They were arrested while concealing the body. The girl was allegedly strangled Thursday by her mother and brother. The girl was allegedly killed over a tiff and the accused were arrested while they were carrying the body they had stuffed in a gunny bag to conceal it in Sangam Vihar.

Anita, the accused told police that her daughter used to disobey her. She said her daughter also used to quarrel with his son. She said they had to change their rented accommodation thrice because the landlords complained about the noisy arguments.