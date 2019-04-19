Latest NewsIndia

Mother and brother kills 14-year-old girl

Apr 19, 2019, 02:53 am IST
Less than a minute

Awomen and her minor son were arrested by police for killing a 14-year-old girl. They were arrested while concealing the body. The girl was allegedly strangled Thursday by her mother and brother. The girl was allegedly killed over a tiff and the accused were arrested while they were carrying the body they had stuffed in a gunny bag to conceal it in Sangam Vihar.

Anita, the accused told police that her daughter used to disobey her. She said her daughter also used to quarrel with his son. She said they had to change their rented accommodation thrice because the landlords complained about the noisy arguments.

Tags

Related Articles

Journalist Shujaat Bukhari killing: J&K police releases CCTV visuals of suspected attackers

Jun 15, 2018, 06:40 am IST
Zuckerberg-Modi

Government issues notice to Facebook over user data leak

Mar 28, 2018, 09:06 pm IST

Father of the rape victim, expressed satisfaction to get justice

Apr 25, 2018, 08:45 pm IST

Cancer’s early stages can be detected through this test

Jan 21, 2018, 09:48 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close