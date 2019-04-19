Narendra Modi a failed PM, will lose this time, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday claimed there is an undercurrent in favour of the Congress and Narendra Modi who has “failed” as Prime Minister is losing the 2019 general elections.

Gandhi said the Congresss Nyay scheme has given a big jolt to Modi. “There is an undercurrent in favour of the Congress party. I am touring all over the country and atmosphere is good for us,” he told reporters after addressing an election rally here in Gujarat. Gandhi went on to say that Modi is losing the 2019 elections as he is a “failed” Prime Minster.

The Congress leader reiterated his charge of corruption in the Rs 58,000-crore Rafale deal. “The real issues this elections are unemployment, suffering of farmers and corruption. In the Rafale deal, Prime Minister has given a free gift of Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani. “Now, it has been published in the newspapers of France that they were given tax benefits in that country. Unemployment is at 45-year high,” he said.

“So, he is a failed Prime Minister and he is losing this election,” Gandhi said. “Our Nyay scheme, in which we will transfer Rs 72,000 per year to poor families, has given a big jolt to Narendra Modi,” he said. Asked about Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi filing a defamation case against him, Gandhi sounded dismissive, saying, “See they keep on doing such things”.