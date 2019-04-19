PAK Army asks India to withdraw claims about Pakistani F-16 jet and the 2016 surgical strike.

Pakistan Army has taken an insulting remark at India after Minister Sushma Swaraj has expressed that no civilian or soldier was killed in the Balakot attack that the Indian Govt should take back its claim about the shooting down of PAK F-16 fighter jet and the 2016 surgical strike.

The statement said by the army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor came hours after Swaraj ‘s claim that no civilian or soldier was killed in the Balakot attack.

“Hopefully, so will be about other false Indian claims i.e. surgical strike 2016, denial of shooting down of 2 IAF jets by PAF and claim about F16. Better late than never,” Ghafoor said in a tweet.

Pakistan has denied that the Indian Air Force jets attacked terrorists in Balakot. Sushma Swaraj said that the Indian military was given a “free hand” in the operation but was clearly told that no Pakistani civilian should be killed and also there be “not even a scratch” on the Pakistani army.