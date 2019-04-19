Latest NewsIndia

PM Modi ‘king of liars’,says Asaduddin Owaisi

Apr 19, 2019, 06:32 am IST
Terror accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur’s nomination from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal has sparked condemnation from Opposition parties. Even as the BJP prepares the Malegaon blast accused for epic battle in high-stake Lok Sabha Elections, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi has called it a rehabilitation programme by the ruling party.

“A terror accused has been rehabilitated by BJP. The brazenness of must be astounding to outsiders; but we are discussing it like it is routine political strategy This is the BJP’s “zero tolerance” policy against terrorism,” Owaisi said on Twitter. Earlier, addressing a rally in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad, Owaisi also slammed the Prime minister over the issue.

