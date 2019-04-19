Saritha S Nair All Set to Contest Against Rahul Gandhi at Amethi

Saritha S Nair, known for her involvement in the infamous Solar Scandal is all set to contest against Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi at Amethi.

The election commission has already rejected the nomination forms submitted by Saritha Nair in Ernakulam and Wayanad constituencies as an independent candidate. This will be her third attempt to contest and make a statement against Congress.

The returning officer had informed that she has been sentenced by a court in Solar scam case and that is why her nomination forms have been rejected.

Saritha had said that her candidature is a protest against Congress leaders who have not been listening to her requests.”I have been sending emails and faxes to Congress president Rahul Gandhi demanding action against about 12 Congress party leaders. But not for once he has given a reply to me. Is this how a man who is touted to be the future Prime Minister of India behave to a woman?” she had asked.