Saudi Arabia is yet to free hundreds of Indian prisoners

Apr 19, 2019, 06:47 am IST
According to the reports from the sources, Saudi Arabia is yet to free hundreds of Indian prisoners is failing to make free. The reports came weeks after the Kingdom executed two Indians accused of murder.

“The Kingdom is in the midst of a process and after its completion, a royal decree will be issued that will set the Indian prisoners free,” asserted the source.

The decision to free the Indians in Saudi jails was conveyed to New Delhi during the visit of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in early February. The representative has decided to free 850 Indians from Saudi Prisons. But in the same time, two men from Punjab were given Capital punishment.

Saudi Arabia also took the same attitude against the prisoners from Pakistan.

