SIGNIFICANT DISCOVERY; 220 million-year old dinosaur fossil discovered in Argentina

A 220 million-year-old fossil remains of nearly a dozen dinosaurs have been discovered in Western Argentina. The scientists asserts that there are almost 10 different species of dinosaurs practical with mass of bones.

There are almost ten different individuals, it’s a mass of bones, there’s practically no sediment,” said Argentinian palaeontologist Ricardo Martinez. ”

According to Ricardo the fossil is approximately 220 million years old.

The abandoned places of Argentina has been a rich sources of fossil from the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous eras through the ravages of time.

“This discovery is doubly important because there are at least seven or eight individuals of dicynodonts, the ancestors of mammals, the size of an ox,” Ricardo added.