SPECIAL STORY; This 103-year-old man claims he has voted in all elections till now

In the Pudukkottai Thirumayam’s Rayavaram village you will find the 103-year-old Palaniappa Chettiyar born in 1916 who has never failed to cast his vote till all the election in his Sivaganga constituency happened so far.

The veteran voter claims that he has voted in all the elections whether its assembly, parliamentary or local body.

It was on April 18 that Tamil Nadu went to vote in the second phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2019. The veteran voter arrived with his helpers and cast his vote at the Rayavaram Grama Seva Sangam Elementary school.

Sivaganga’s most famous MP has been the former Indian Finance Minister P Chidambaram. n 2014, the elder Chidambaram made way for his son Karti Chidambaram, but it was the AIADMK’s PR Senthilnathan, who emerged victoriously.

When asked about the secret of his health as he prepared to return after casting his vote, Palaniapa said it was probably his good deeds. He advised the youth to do the same.

He also asserted that he used to walk regularly until he was 100.