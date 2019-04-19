Sting operation controversy: Video footage is not fake; Report submitted to DGP

The investigation team has submitted the report on ‘sting operation controversy against the sitting MP from Kozhikode M.K.Raghavan. The Kozhikode DCP has submitted the report before DGP Loknath Behera. A case might be charged against the UDF candidate at Kozhikode, M.K. Raghavan, in relation with the sting operation video.

DGP Loknath Behera sought for legal advice from the Director General of Prosecution, regarding this. The police action is taken on the direction from the Election commission. Earlier P.A.Muhammed Riyas has lodged a complaint against Raghavan.

The Director-General has said that legal advice will be given shortly. The decision on whether to register a case might be taken tomorrow. The authenticity of the footage was confirmed through an investigation by the police on the Election Commission’s request.

Raghavan suffered a setback earlier this month when a Hindi news channel aired a report that he had sought Rs 5 crore kickback for negotiating a land deal. The channel had aired the footage of what it claimed was a sting operation in which Raghavan was seen seeking bribe for a land deal. Asking for the money to be donated to his campaign fund, he was seen saying that he was spending crores of rupees for the Lok Sabha polls.