KeralaLatest News

Thiruvanjoor Radhakrishnan Says CPI(M) Has Saroj Kumar Syndrome!

Apr 19, 2019, 12:49 pm IST
Less than a minute

Former Home Minister and Congress leader Thiruvanjoor Radhakrishnan has taken a dig at the CPI(M) candidates and alleged them of being narcissistic, but he chose to call it ‘Saroj Kumar Syndrome’.

This was alluding to the character Saroj Kumar played by Sreenivasan from the film Udayananu Tharam and its sequel Padma Sree Bharath Saroj Kumar. The character’s famous catch line “My Head, My Full Figure” in the film is comparable to the current predicament of the flex boards of CPI(M) candidate, felt Thiruvanjoor. He alleged that CPI(M) is trying to win seats using money.

“So far only Rs 1874 crores have been spent on flood relief. About Rs 5126 crores have not been spent yet. The move to charge Flood cess should be withdrawn. Kerala went through a dry state soon after the flood”, he said

Tags

Related Articles

Pakistan violated ceasefire more than 1000 times in 2018 : Govt

Jun 8, 2018, 06:24 am IST

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor dares PM Modi to fight Elections from Kerala or Tamil Nadu

Apr 8, 2019, 06:28 am IST

UAE teachers can get a free trip to US space camp : Here’s how

Oct 29, 2017, 07:31 pm IST
Eco-friendly-home

These are the benefits if you plan to build a ‘green home’

Jun 19, 2017, 02:45 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close