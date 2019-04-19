Thiruvanjoor Radhakrishnan Says CPI(M) Has Saroj Kumar Syndrome!

Former Home Minister and Congress leader Thiruvanjoor Radhakrishnan has taken a dig at the CPI(M) candidates and alleged them of being narcissistic, but he chose to call it ‘Saroj Kumar Syndrome’.

This was alluding to the character Saroj Kumar played by Sreenivasan from the film Udayananu Tharam and its sequel Padma Sree Bharath Saroj Kumar. The character’s famous catch line “My Head, My Full Figure” in the film is comparable to the current predicament of the flex boards of CPI(M) candidate, felt Thiruvanjoor. He alleged that CPI(M) is trying to win seats using money.

“So far only Rs 1874 crores have been spent on flood relief. About Rs 5126 crores have not been spent yet. The move to charge Flood cess should be withdrawn. Kerala went through a dry state soon after the flood”, he said