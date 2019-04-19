Latest NewsNEWS

This is what Vivek Oberoi said regarding the EC response on releasing PM Narendra Modi film

Apr 19, 2019, 08:42 am IST
Actor Vivek Oberoi has expressed his profound conviction towards the officials of the Election Commission who watched the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also asserted that the film will be screened soon.

Election Commission officials have watched the movie on Wednesday. In a way, the movie was premiered at the EIC office yesterday. The first thing we asked the officials was how did they find the movie? However, I can not reveal their answer as it is the constitutional body and we ought to respect it. Though the officials’ answer made us happy.” he said after visiting the EC office.

A bench headed by the Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, Deepak Mishra, and Justice Sanjiv Khanna asked the EC to watch the biopic and submit the review to the court on April 22 in a sealed cover.

