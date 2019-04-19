UAE expat returns the money deposited into his account by mistake

An expat man from Jordan had received from his bank saying that a sum of money worth 1.23 Lakh Dh was deposited into his account. Belal Al Houri, the UAE expat of 14 years, he thought he received the transaction from a client since he is a tradesman and receives transactions on a daily basis.

When he called the bank and confirmed about the transaction and explained about the incident they has confirmed the same and said that the depositor was an Emirati woman.

It was later discovered that the money was deposited to his account by mistake. Belal contacted the woman, she told him she wanted to transfer the money to her husband’s account.

The bank teller contacted the woman’s husband and discovered that both account numbers are almost similar.

The bank, the woman and her husband all thanked Al Houri for his nobility, and the transactions were corrected.