Vidya Balan refuses Jayalalithaa biopic ; Here’s the reason

Vidya Balan was the first actress who was offered the biopic on late J. Jayalalithaa, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. However, according to the news that has been making rounds, Vidya refused to play this role owing to her dates issues and prior commitments.

In a recent interaction with Vidya, we asked her about the real reason behind her turning down the Jayalalithaa biopic.

‘Yes, I was offered to do the biopic of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. I simply refused to do it because I had already committed to doing the biopic of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, which will begin soon,’ says the actress and adds, ‘I always wished to play Indira Gandhi but somehow the projects that were to go on the celluloid did not happen and now the biopic of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is all set to be made into a web series. Thus, I did not wish to do another biopic. At that moment, I felt that doing one biopic was enough.’

Just to refresh the memories of the readers, Vidya was considered ‘jinxed’ in her early days. She was also dropped from her first south film without any information. ‘Yes, I was informed about me having been dropped (from the film) by my hair stylist,’ Vidya had confirmed to us earlier.