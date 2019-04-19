WATCH; The Fast and Furious presents the official second trailer from their new venture “HOBBS AND SHAW “

The hard-nut agent Luke Hobbs who is originally the Rock or akka Dwayne Johnson and Deckard Shaw originally Jason Statham has made their direct entry as Two-Man army protagonists in the franchise film “The Fast And The Furious”. The latest trailer from the film includes enigma stunts like high-end car flying which is shown at the end of the trailer where both of them try herculean to bring a gigantic hopper will get your adrenaline rush through your veins for sure.

The tailor opens and unfolds with a serious tinged action fight scene inside a white chambered room where both of them engage in fight and win without breaking a sweat will give a “first impression best feeling” for the viewers.

In the tale of Furious franchise, this would be the first time were characters who were enemies once join hands against the single man antagonist which in turn gives a gigantic feeling about the villain who is played by Idris Elba.

The most notable feature that has to be brought on limelight is the entry of WWE superstar Roman Reigns into the franchise. Towards the end of the trailer, we could see the footages where both of them share screen yelling and flexing at the opponents which bring back the nostalgia of old school WWE Wrestling.

The Fast and Furious, Hobbs and Shaw will partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badass than them.

