GALLERY; Photos of these RCB players with Anushka and Virat is getting viral

Virat Kohli and his Bollywood actress wife Anushka Sharma, on Tuesday, played perfect hosts for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) who were in the city to play their Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Mumbai Indians. The celebrity couple, dressed in black, white and blue, hosted a party for RCB players at their Mumbai home. Yuzvendra Chahal, Himmat Singh and Dev Padikkal shared pictures from the evening and thanked Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma for being such generous hosts.