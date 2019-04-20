Latest NewsSports

Asian Boxing Championships: Indian boxers dominate the ring

Apr 20, 2019, 12:23 am IST
The Indian boxers dominated the boxing rings at the Asian Boxing Championship in Bangkok, Thailand.

World Championships silver medallist Sonia Chahal (57kg) advanced to the quarter-finals by defeating Vietnam’s Do Nha Uyan by 5-0. Four other Indian boxers made a winning start on what was a flawless opening day for India.

National champion Deepak in 49kg category and Rohit Tokas in 64kg category advanced to the last-16 stage with confident victories. Deepak defeated Vietnam’s Loi Bui, Cong Danh, fetching a unanimous verdict from the judges before Rohit put it past Taiwan’s Chu-Yen Lai with a similar scoreline.

Ashish (69kg) too began his challenge in an equally impressive fashion, blanking Cameron’s VY Sophors 5-0 to reach the pre-quarters while Asian Games bronze medallist Satish Kumar (+91kg) thumped Iman Ramezanpourdelavar of Iran by a flawless 5-0 score to make his way into the last eight.

