“Biju Menon is a Daring Individual” Rajasenan Stands Firm With Biju Menon After Left Cyber Attack on the Actor

Biju Menon, one of the prominent faces in the Mollywood industry had said that it will be the fortune of Thrissur constituency if they could have Suresh as their representative. “We all will be with Suresh in any difficulty, I wish him a grant success,” said Biju Menon.

Later the actor was subjected to the wrath of CPI(M) supporters for his stand, as he underwent some brutal cyber attack. His Facebook account was hit with hateful comments, abuses and threats of boycotting his films. There is an equal number of people who supports Biju Menon for his stand as well. Now director Rajasenan has come out expressing his support for Biju Menon.

“Mammootty can speak for CPI(M), but if Mohanlal speaks for a BJP or RSS candidate or Rajasenan, people have a problem. Biju Menon is a gutsy character, he is daring. He will say what he feels,” said Rajasenan.

Priya Varrier was also subjected to abuse in her Facebook account for supporting Suresh Gopi.