Famous personalities at shrines ; Photos

Here’s a look at the famous personalities spotted visiting holy shrines.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits the historic Hanuman temple of Aliganj on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, in Lucknow on April 19, 2019.

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan paid obeisance Golden Temple during her visit to Amritsar on April 17, 2019

Union Minister Smriti Irani performs rituals inside the Lord Shiva temple, in Somanth

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena offers prayers at the sacred golden altar at Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad visits Jalla Hanuman Mandir in Patna on April 1, 2019.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrives to offer a ‘chadar’ at Dargah Sharif of Mittan Ghat, in Patna on March 18, 2019.

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is busy shooting for Gunjan Saxena biopic, visited Kashi’s Vishwanath Temple

PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at the Annapurna Dham, in Adalaj, Gujarat.

PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram

Mukesh Ambani and his son Anand offer prayers at Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple

Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam offers prayer at Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.