Gokul Suresh Responds to the Cyber Attack on Biju Menon

Biju Menon, one of the prominent faces in the Mollywood industry had said that it will be the fortune of Thrissur constituency if they could have Suresh as their representative.

“We all will be with Suresh in any difficulty, I wish him a grant success,” said Biju Menon. Later the actor was subjected to the wrath of CPI(M) supporters for his stand, as he underwent some brutal cyber attack. His Facebook account was hit with hateful comments, abuses and threats of boycotting his films.

Now, Gokul Suresh son of Suresh Gopi has responded to the cyber attack on Biju Menon. “I Like the individual Biju Menon, who has the spine to voice his opinion, as much as I like the actor in him,” wrote Gokul on his Facebook.