Governments are of two types, one that works for the people,other works for its own progress : Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Friday said that while she cannot be compared to her grandmother, late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, she will spare no effort to follow her footsteps by serving the nation.

When party workers drew comparison between her and Indira Gandhi, she said, ‘I am nothing in front of Indiraji but the desire for service that lived in her heart lives in the hearts of me and my brother (Congress president Rahul Gandhi) too. Nobody can take that out of us. We will continue to serve you, whether you let us or not.’

This is not the first time that she has been compared to her grandmother Indira Gandhi.

Attacking BJP government, Priyanka said that it was concerned only about ‘its own progress’.

“Governments are of two types… one that works for the people and those that care only for its own progress. The BJP government is all about publicity and showing off,” she added.

Drawing a comparison between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi, she said, ‘Look at these two people — one does not have the capability to tolerate and the other is abused daily. These people (the BJP) abuse him (Rahul Gandhi) every day — about his mother, father and grandmother but he listens to them with a smile. He thinks of improving himself and not shutting those who criticise him. This is called political will.’

Priyanka entered active politics as the party in-charge of East Uttar Pradesh in January.

Hours after Rahul Gandhi announced her entry into politics, posters comparing Priyanka sprung up in Lucknow with the slogan ‘Indira is back’.