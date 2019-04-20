Here is What Alphonse Kannanthanam Told MB Rajesh About Handling Trolls

Alphonse Kannanthanam is one of the leaders who has been subjected to a lot of trolls but has shown the maturity and composure to deal with it in the right sense. He has not made a mess out of the trolls against him, but CPI(M) MLA M B Rajesh cuts a contrasting picture, as he went all out against the individual who posted a troll against him.

Earlier, there was an incident of a long sword(Vadi Vaal)falling off a bike of one of the supporters of Rajesh during a rally and it was a troll that mocked this incident which Rajesh couldn’t tolerate. Hari Nair who posted that troll was arrested and a case has already been taken against him.

BJP Leader Alphonse Kannanthanam now has some interesting lessons for Rajesh as he asked him to protect the freedom of creativity and to deal with trolls in a matured fashion.

“The fact that Hari Nair has been arrested for trolling M B Rajesh(IPC 153 A slapped on him) is a slap on the freedom of creativity ensured by Constitution. There isn’t anybody who gets trolled more than me in social media. Rajesh should learn to deal with it in a matured fashion. Rajesh has embarrassed the creativity of Malayali youth” said Alphonse Kannanthanam.