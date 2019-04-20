Kottiyoor Rape Case: Court asks to take a case against victim’s parents

The POCSO court at Thalassery instructed to take a case against the parents of the victim of Kottiyoor rape case. The court asked to take the case against them for giving false evidence to save the accused.

During the trial, the victim, as well as her parents, had given evidence against the prosecution case. The victim had deposed that she was a major at the relevant time and had consensual sexual intercourse with the accused. The parents also supported this stand taken by the victim. The father of the victim had also deposed that the victim was a major.

The court relied on the birth certificate and school admission register to hold that the victim was minor at the relevant time. It also observed that are strong reasons to arrive at a prima facie conclusion that the victim and parents had given false evidence in this regard.

Earlier this year the POSCO court has had convicted a priest of Catholic Church Robin Vadakkumchery for raping and impregnating a minor girl in 2016 and also sentence him to 20 years rigorous imprisonment.