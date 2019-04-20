Lucifer Marches Ahead, Check Out the Latest Collection Report

Mohanlal-Prithviraj teams Lucifer has been marching ahead generating whopping collection. 21 days after the release, the film has earned about Rs 150 Crores and is still going steady in most theatres. Director Prithviraj had shared the 150 crore poster on Facebook. Check it out.

Lucifer, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopy, was Produced by Antony Perumbavoor through the production house Aashirvad Cinemas. the film marks Prithviraj’s directorial debut and features Mohanlal in the lead role as Stephen Nedumpally, alongside a supporting cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Nyla Usha. Deepak Dev composed the music for the film, and the cinematography was handled by Sujith Vaassudev.