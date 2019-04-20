Man arrested for killing mother

The police have arrested a man named Bhagat Singh for allegedly killing his mother in Masuri town in UP. The accused confessed to police that he has killed his 66-year-old mother by repeatedly hitting her with a brick for refusing to give him Rs 1 lakh.

The incident took place on April 15 when the woman, Ramrati, was sleeping outside a room in a wheat field owned by her. e told police that he was in dire need of Rs 1 lakh to get his house plastered and her mother, despite “having a good bank balance”, refused to give him the amount. Singh reached the field where his mother was already present to get the wheat crop harvested. He then killed his mother by hitting her thrice with a brick, police said.

In the evening, when she did not return home, Singh told his brothers that she has gone missing after which his brothers began a search only to find their mother’s body in the field.