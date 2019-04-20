Latest NewsIndia

Man arrested for killing mother

Apr 20, 2019, 02:48 am IST
Less than a minute

The police have arrested a man named Bhagat Singh for allegedly killing his mother in Masuri town in UP. The accused confessed to police that he has killed his 66-year-old mother by repeatedly hitting her with a brick for refusing to give him Rs 1 lakh.

The incident took place on April 15 when the woman, Ramrati, was sleeping outside a room in a wheat field owned by her. e told police that he was in dire need of Rs 1 lakh to get his house plastered and her mother, despite “having a good bank balance”, refused to give him the amount. Singh reached the field where his mother was already present to get the wheat crop harvested. He then killed his mother by hitting her thrice with a brick, police said.

In the evening, when she did not return home, Singh told his brothers that she has gone missing after which his brothers began a search only to find their mother’s body in the field.

Tags

Related Articles

RBI Governor Urjit Patel appear before Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance

Nov 27, 2018, 04:31 pm IST

Sabarimala: All-Party Meeting , Here are the Updates

Nov 15, 2018, 01:54 pm IST
Taimur-Inaya

Videos of Taimur Ali Khan saying bye while Inaya Naumi Kemmu tries to walk are the cutest thing on the internet: VIDEO

Nov 25, 2018, 09:58 am IST

PM Modi to review country’s job scenario on Sunday

Jun 14, 2017, 09:07 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close