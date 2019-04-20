Latest NewsIndia

Narendra Modi asks voters in West Bengal to put brakes on “Speed-breaker Didi”

Apr 20, 2019, 11:34 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked the voters in West Bengal to put brake on “Speed-breaker Didi” Mamata Banerjee’s rule and end the “politics of threat, loot and corruption”.

“Don’t you want this politics of threat, loot and corruption to end? Then come out from every household in every village, town, nook and corner and give the Trinamool a befitting reply for unleashing a rule of terror. Rise up Bengal give your response on May 23,” Modi said addressing a rally.

Bullying of Trinamool will not prevent its massive defeat, Bengal is with the BJP, Modi claimed.

