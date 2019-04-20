KeralaLatest News

Pinarayi Vijayan dares PM Modi to show a single case which was registered for uttering the name of God

Apr 20, 2019, 06:28 am IST
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan dared Prime Minster Narendra Modi to show a single case which was registered against any person for uttering the name of God.

In a statement here, Pinarayi said cases were registered in Kerala but none of those was related to invoking God’s name. ‘Only those who unleashed violence misusing religion were booked. Such criminals may be going scot-free in BJP- ruled states. But in Kerala, they will face strict action,’ he said.

Earlier, he had made similar remarks outside Kerala. ‘People in Kerala know the truth. And what impression his statements would have made on their minds,’he asked.

‘The Prime Minister says tradition and belief will be protected. Tradition and belief are already protected across the country because of our rich secular culture,’ he said.

The Chief Minister refuted Modi’s allegations that poojas and rituals were not being allowed in Kerala. ‘The believers are observing all religious practices, customs and rituals of their choice in the state. There is no bar. It is the BJP and RSS which oppose customs and rituals that they don’t like,’ he said.

Pinarayi said Modi’s reference to Lavalin case was a challenge to the rule of law and judicial system. ‘It is strange that he termed a person who has been acquitted by the court as accused. These statements are being made by someone who is facing serious allegations in the Rafael deal,’ he said.

The chief minister said Modi’s accusation that the state government was responsible for the worst floods of the century was totally baseless. Central Water Commission had already stated that the floods were caused by unprecedented rainfall.

Modi denied special package for rebuilding Kerala post flood, denied permission to accept assistance offered by foreign countires. UN agency had pegged the total loss at Rs 31,000 crore.

