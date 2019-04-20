Poorva Express derails ; Several injured

At least five people were injured after ten coaches of the Poorva Express derailed early on Saturday near Rooma railway station in Kanpur of Uttar Pradesh. Out of the ten coaches that derailed, four of them have overturned.

The incident took place at 12.54 am when the train coming from Prayag was on its way to New Delhi. The train runs between Howrah and New Delhi. No casualties have been reported so far.

The rescue operations began immediately as soon as the information was received. Around 10-15 ambulances reached the spot and evacuated the injured. They were rushed to hospitals for treatment.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), comprising of 45 persons, has reached the spot for rescue operations.