KeralaLatest News

Pregnant Lady Makes this Request to Suresh Gopi. Watch Video

Apr 20, 2019, 07:43 am IST
Less than a minute

Suresh Gopi is continuing to win hearts at Thrissur with his down to earth nature and speech. He has a man-next-door kind of image in this constituency and as days pass by is looking well set to register a victory. In one of his campaign of which the video is now going viral, a pregnant lady was seen making a request to Suresh Gopi.

The lady wanted the baby in her womb to be blessed by Suresh Gopi and the NDA star candidate instantly accepted her request. Watch Video:

Tags

Related Articles

China bars pilgrims from taking a dip in Lake Mansarovar : Sushma Swaraj’s clarification out

May 28, 2018, 07:03 pm IST

Before Ending up in marriage with his present wife, Cricketer Sreesanth was having affair with Bollywood celebrities and here you can find few names

Feb 4, 2018, 07:02 pm IST
Gagandeep

Sikh Cop Protects Muslim Boy from an Angry Mob. Watch Video

May 25, 2018, 04:47 pm IST

BJP Leader shot dead by unknown assailants

Jan 18, 2019, 06:18 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close