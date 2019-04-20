Pregnant Lady Makes this Request to Suresh Gopi. Watch Video

Suresh Gopi is continuing to win hearts at Thrissur with his down to earth nature and speech. He has a man-next-door kind of image in this constituency and as days pass by is looking well set to register a victory. In one of his campaign of which the video is now going viral, a pregnant lady was seen making a request to Suresh Gopi.

The lady wanted the baby in her womb to be blessed by Suresh Gopi and the NDA star candidate instantly accepted her request. Watch Video: