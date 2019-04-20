Pregnant Lady Makes this Request to Suresh Gopi. Watch Video

Suresh Gopi is continuing to win hearts at Thrissur with his down to earth nature and speech. He has a man-next-door kind of image in this constituency and as days pass by is looking well set to register a victory. In one of his campaign of which the video is now going viral, a pregnant lady was seen making a request to Suresh Gopi.
The lady wanted the baby in her womb to be blessed by Suresh Gopi and the NDA star candidate instantly accepted her request. Watch Video:
This will make your day!
On his campaign trail, Suresh Gopi gets a surprise request frm a Pregnant Lady to bless her baby. He accepts that &gently touches her!
From Modi to Gopi, the way the BJP leaders instills d feeling of Protection, Love &Care to the Women is worth studying! pic.twitter.com/PWjQUEER3A
— ???????? (@nach1keta) April 19, 2019
Post Your Comments