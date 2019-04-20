“Rahul Gandhi is a curse fallen on Kerala’; Alphonse Kannathanam on Rahul’s candidateship in Wayanad

Union Minister Alphonse Kannathanam has come with severe criticism against the candidateship of Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad. He said that Rahul is a curse fallen on the head of Kerala.If he is elected he will visit Wayanad maybe once in a year for ‘Vishu’ or ‘Easter’. He will visit Wayanad in a helicopter. Then he will be back in the constituency on the next election and the people of Wayanad only will see a helicopter and not their MP.

When Rahul Gandhi visits his constituency Amethi, it will appear as news in dailies in New Delhi. What does that mean? Persons who know the history of Amethi will know why it happens so, he added.