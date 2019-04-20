Sabarimala Issue : SC verdict on Sabarimala is wrong, says V Muraleedharan

While the election heat getting stronger, the Sabarimala issue is widely discussed all over. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had voiced the issue in his election campaign in South India. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had come forward against this. BJP leader and MP V Muraleedharan came with a statement on the influence they got after voicing Sabarimala issue in the polls.

He said they don’t agree with the verdict of the Supreme Court on women entry in Sabarimala. The present verdict is wrong. All citizens have the right to say that the verdict is wrong, he said in an interview to an online channel. Soon after the verdict was pronounced the state government had mentioned that they have the constitutional commitment to execute it. I approve the argument of the government. The court ruled that freedom of worship should be given. The government should see that no one is prevented in Sabarimala. The apex court has not mentioned that a devotee should be taken in police vehicle from Perinthalmanna to Sabarimala.