In Football, Services have entered into final of Santosh Trophy Football tournament defeating Karnataka via a penalty shootout 4-3 in a semifinal match played at Ludhiana on Friday evening. In the final, Services will clash with Punjab on Sunday.

Earlier, Punjab beat Goa 2-1 to reach the finals of Santosh Trophy for the first time in eight years. With this win, Punjab has now entered their 15th Santosh Trophy Final.