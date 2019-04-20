Song from film ‘Chila NewGen Nattuvisheshangal’ released; Video

The video of the song ‘Surangana sumavadana’ from the film ‘Chila NewGen Nattuvisheshangal’ was released. The song was released through Eastcoast entertainments Youtube channel. The film directed and produced by Eastcoast Vijayan under the banner of Eastcoast.

Renowned music director M.Jayachandran has tuned the lyrics written by Santhosh Varma. The song is sung by Shankar Mahadevan. It is after a long ten years gap that M.Jayachandran is teaming up with Eastcoast. M.Jayachandran has made all the five songs in the film best.



The film has National award winner Suraj Venjaramood, Hareesh Kanaran in the lead roles. Akhil Prabhakar plays the main lead in the film. Sivakami and Sonu play the female leads in the film. The film has a star-studded cast of Nedumudi Venu, Noby, Bijukuttan, Subi Suresh and Vishnupriya.

The film will be released on Mid-July this year.