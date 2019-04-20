Stone laying ceremony of “First Hindu Temple” to commence in Abu Dhabi

Stone laying ceremony of the first Hindu temple will begin in Abu Dhabi sooner according to the media reports from Abu Dhabi.

It has reported that thousands of followers are expected to attend the foundation ceremony of the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi.

The ceremony will be conducted in a span of four hours in the presence of Mahant Swami Maharaj who was the leader of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, the religious and social organization constructing the temple.

‘Shilanyas Vidhi’ commonly known as the stone foundation laying ceremony will see the pink sandstones which is declared holy by the priests used to set foundations of the temple.

The stones are transported from Rajasthan.Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, will attend the programme along with social and spiritual leaders from across the world.

The stones for the temple will be carved by temple artisans in India and assembled in the UAE.

The decision to build the temple was approved by the Abu Dhabi government during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit the country in 2015 which was his first visit.