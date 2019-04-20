These Bollywood star kids are first time voters; Photos

This time there are some StarKids in Bollywood who are going to cast their vote for the first time. Voting is on April 29 in Mumbai, so that Starkids will vote for the first time.

Jhanvi Kapoor – Jhanvi Kapoor was born on 6 March 1997. At the age of 22, she is going to vote for the first time.

Khushi Kapoor – Khushi Kapoor is the younger sister of Janhavi Kapoor. she born on November 3, 1999, will vote for the first time.

Ananya Pandey- Chunky Pandey’s daughter is going to debut in Bollywood with ‘Student of the Year 2’. Ananya is 20 years old and she will vote for the first time.

Ira Khan – Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan. IRA is 21 years old. Ira will also use its voting rights for the first time this year.

Navya Naveli Nanda – Shweta Bachchan’s daughter and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, 22-year-old Naveli Nanda, will also go for the first time to vote. New Delhi has grown up so he will cast his vote in Delhi. Votes will be cast in Delhi on May 12

Shaniya kapur – Shanya Kapoor is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor. Shaniya, a 19-year-old born on November 3, 1999, will vote for the first time.

Suhana Khan – Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan is going to cast her vote for the first time at the age of 18 Suhana was born on May 22, 2000.

Aryan Khan – Like Suhana, his brother Aryan Khan is going to cast his vote for the first time at the age of 21

Ibrahim Ali Khan – Saif Ali Khan’s Nawabzad Ibrahim Ali Khan was born in 2001. He will cast his vote for the first time in the Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai.