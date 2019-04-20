UP govt formed anti-Romeo squad for people like Azam,says Yogi Adityanath

Resuming campaigning after 72-hour poll panel ban, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday attacked Azam Khan over the latter’s “underwear” jibe, saying his government constituted anti-Romeo squads for people like the SP leader.

“Our government has constituted anti-Romeo squad for persons like Azam,” he said addressing a gathering in Hardoi.

In his earlier rally at Sambhal, the Chief Minister without taking the name of Khan said, “A ‘jeev’ (human being) of SP lives in Rampur… What kind of language he used for Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar… Today Mayawati ji is seeking votes for those who had disrespected Baba saheb… What kind of language he uses against mothers and daughters?”

Adityanath also claimed that the Congress and the SP-BSP-RLD alliance will get zero seats in the first two phases of general elections held so far in the state.