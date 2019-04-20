Latest NewsIndia

UP govt formed anti-Romeo squad for people like Azam,says Yogi Adityanath

Apr 20, 2019, 10:57 am IST
Less than a minute

Resuming campaigning after 72-hour poll panel ban, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday attacked Azam Khan over the latter’s “underwear” jibe, saying his government constituted anti-Romeo squads for people like the SP leader.

“Our government has constituted anti-Romeo squad for persons like Azam,” he said addressing a gathering in Hardoi.

In his earlier rally at Sambhal, the Chief Minister without taking the name of Khan said, “A ‘jeev’ (human being) of SP lives in Rampur… What kind of language he used for Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar… Today Mayawati ji is seeking votes for those who had disrespected Baba saheb… What kind of language he uses against mothers and daughters?”

Adityanath also claimed that the Congress and the SP-BSP-RLD alliance will get zero seats in the first two phases of general elections held so far in the state.

Tags

Related Articles

Four soldiers killed in a clash with “terrorists” in Syria: The Russian Defense Ministry

May 27, 2018, 05:53 pm IST

Humiliating: Guest teacher caught having sex with student in classroom, fired from the job

Dec 5, 2017, 04:33 pm IST

Sarkar : Health department issues notice to Vijay and AR Murugadoss

Jul 6, 2018, 07:57 pm IST
spider

Spiders are trained to jump as Scientists try to build a Spider Army. Watch Video

May 9, 2018, 04:22 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close