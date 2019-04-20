CinemacelebritiesEntertainment

WATCH: The leaked video Deepika Padukone turning School girl for Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Chhapaak’

Apr 20, 2019, 06:27 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone seems to be busy shooting for her new venture film ” Chhapaak” in Delhi. A few days ago a video of Deepika Padukone and the film’s lead actor Massey from sets had gone viral through the internet now another video from the same film has now gone viral and the people cannot contain their excitement after watching it.

In the video, you could see Deepika dressed like a school girl standing alone with her friend and eating street food.

Well, that will surely take the excitement level for the film up a notch. Deepika plays the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in ‘Chhapaak’.

The actress’s transformation in the film was praised by fans as well as celebs all over the world.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#DeepikaPadukone #Chhapaak #MeghnaGulzar #VikrantMassey

A post shared by Entertainment Fan Page (@facc2911) on

Tags

Related Articles

Tamannah-wants-to-become-Sridevi

South Indian Beauty Queen Tamannaah wants to become Sridevi

May 15, 2018, 09:15 am IST
wardrobe-malfunctions-in-me

These are the craziest wardrobe malfunctions in the Met Gala Red carpet

May 8, 2018, 04:08 pm IST

Bollywood celebrities who rocked at Lions Gold Awards 2019 red carpet

Jan 18, 2019, 12:24 pm IST
Shakeela's-Biopic

This Young Mollywood Actor to be part of Shakeela’s Biopic

Jul 25, 2018, 03:35 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close