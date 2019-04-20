WATCH: The leaked video Deepika Padukone turning School girl for Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Chhapaak’

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone seems to be busy shooting for her new venture film ” Chhapaak” in Delhi. A few days ago a video of Deepika Padukone and the film’s lead actor Massey from sets had gone viral through the internet now another video from the same film has now gone viral and the people cannot contain their excitement after watching it.

In the video, you could see Deepika dressed like a school girl standing alone with her friend and eating street food.

Well, that will surely take the excitement level for the film up a notch. Deepika plays the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in ‘Chhapaak’.

The actress’s transformation in the film was praised by fans as well as celebs all over the world.