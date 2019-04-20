WATCH; The video of Collector from Thrissur carrying heavy suite with police is getting viral

The election in Kerala is getting colossal day by day. There is no shortage of electrocution when there are only a few days left to take shape. Now Collector from Thrissur TV Anupama IAS is again grabbing the choice of enthusiasm on the social media.

The video of the Thrissur Collector TV Anupama, which helps the police officer to carry a heavy box with voting materials, is now being discussed in the community media. Netizens are praising the collector who helped the policeman to dismiss the polling materials brought in the vehicle.

The social media is once again applauding the TV Anupama IAS, who is always remarkable with her simple and rigid approach.