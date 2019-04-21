Aju Varghese Offers Support to Biju Menon, Guess What Happens Next

Left supporters had unleashed their wrath against actor Biju Menon on social media after he openly declared his support for NDA candidate at Thrissur- Suresh Gopi. Biju Menon, amidst all the hateful comments against him, found ample support from the film community and Actor Aju Varghese is the latest to have voiced his support.

“As an individual and as an actor I have love, respect and admiration for him,” wrote Aju on Facebook.

As it happened to Biju Menon and Priya Varrier, Aju too was subjected to hateful comments on his Facebook page. However, there are many who says Aju was being subtle with his comment as he intended to say that he had no respect for Biju Menon’s political stand. However, not too many has read between the lines and found the implied meaning(if it was ever implied) and he too got his fair share of abusive responses.

Earlier, Biju Menon, one of the prominent faces in the Mollywood industry had said that it will be the fortune of Thrissur constituency if they could have Suresh as their representative. “We all will be with Suresh in any difficulty, I wish him a grant success,” said Biju Menon.

Later the actor was subjected to the wrath of CPI(M) supporters for his stand, as he underwent some brutal cyber attack. His Facebook account was hit with hateful comments, abuses and threats of boycotting his films. There is an equal number of people who supports Biju Menon for his stand as well.