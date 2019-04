The climax of the election campaign in Alathur witnessed scuffles between LDF and UDF activists. CPM and Congress activists pelted stones against each other.

CPM activists attacked the vehicle of Congress candidate Remya Haridas. The glass of the vehicle was broken. Remya Haridas was hospitalised. K.D.Prasenan, MLA of Alathur is also admitted in the hospital. Many policemen were also injured in the violence.