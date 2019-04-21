Latest NewsFashionLife Style

Girl’s hilarious expression after receiving online shopped dress; video goes viral

Apr 21, 2019, 12:15 am IST
A video of a girl’s reaction to an online shopping disaster has gone viral after the dress she ordered left nothing to the imagination.

Jodie Howard aged 18, posted a video of the ordeal on social media after buying the dress for 33 Euro that is up to 2500 Indian rupees. Howard, who is currently studying Health and Fitness, said she shops online on occasion but added this is the first time a purchase had arrived like this. She has given online order for a dress from a website called Lux Noire.

Two weeks later the delivery came through. Jodie explained: “I was excited when it came but was a bit shocked when I saw the size of the package. “What came out was even worse. I found it quite funny and it was a bit difficult to get on as it was so small.

“My mam and I had a laugh trying to get it on and found it hilarious when I finally got it on as it was completely see through.”

 

 

 

