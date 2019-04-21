IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals registered third victory against Mumbai Indians

In Indian Premier League Cricket, Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by five-wickets. Rajasthan achieved the victory target of 162 runs with five balls to spare. This is the third victory of Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians.

.@stevesmith49's match-winning 50 wins him today's Man of the Match award! Tell us how good you thought he was today, Royals!#HallaBol #RR #RRvMI pic.twitter.com/FJOJPCCr6C — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 20, 2019

Earlier, put into bat, Mumbai made 161 for the loss of five wickets. The Rajasthan Royals chased the target of 162 in just 19.1 over losing 5 wickets.