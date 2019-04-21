Latest NewsSports

IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals registered third victory against Mumbai Indians

Apr 21, 2019, 01:51 am IST
In Indian Premier League Cricket, Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by five-wickets. Rajasthan achieved the victory target of 162 runs with five balls to spare. This is the third victory of Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians.

Earlier, put into bat, Mumbai made 161 for the loss of five wickets. The Rajasthan Royals chased the target of 162 in just 19.1 over losing 5 wickets.

