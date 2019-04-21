CinemacelebritiesEntertainment

Kajol celebrates daughter Nysa’s 16th birthday with this special pic; See here

Apr 21, 2019, 12:45 pm IST
1 minute read

Actress Kajol has marked her beautiful daughter Nysa’s 16th birthday with a special picture through a message on social media. The veteran actor has shared herself with her daughter from their 2017 Diwali celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote on Saturday, “Happy 16th birthday to my sweet, sweet baby. I still feel the weight of you in my arms and I don’t think that will ever change. However old you grow to know that you will always be my heartbeat. Love, always.”

 

Nysa who is 16 years old is now having her education in Singapore and her father Ajay Devgan has spoken about how difficult it was fo him when she moved.

I am still shaken up. She’s only 14, and she has never been alone and left the house. The whole family is a little upset, but she’s adjusting there well, so I am happy about that.” he asserted.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy 16th birthday to my sweet sweet baby. I still feel the weight of you in my arms and I don’t think that will ever change. However old you grow know that you will always be my heartbeat. ?always

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

On Nysa’s 15th birthday in 2018, Kajol had written alongside a picture, “From crayons and teddy bears to a young lady. Happy birthday to my smart ,beautiful , brave , cuteness overload and seriously humbling daughter Nysa . May the sun shine out of your eyes always and may you always walk on rainbows.”

Tags

Related Articles

lleana-Dcruz

Ileana D’Cruz spotted again with her alleged husband: See Pics

Sep 18, 2018, 06:03 pm IST

Tiger Zinda Hai overtakes Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Jan 15, 2018, 08:42 pm IST
taimur-ali-khan-more-popular-than-actors-says-varun-dhawan

Taimur Ali Khan more popular than actors says Varun Dhawan

Apr 25, 2018, 10:29 am IST

Size Zero Actress Angela Krilinzki is all set to make her Bollywood debut

Feb 15, 2018, 07:39 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close