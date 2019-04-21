Kajol celebrates daughter Nysa’s 16th birthday with this special pic; See here

Actress Kajol has marked her beautiful daughter Nysa’s 16th birthday with a special picture through a message on social media. The veteran actor has shared herself with her daughter from their 2017 Diwali celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote on Saturday, “Happy 16th birthday to my sweet, sweet baby. I still feel the weight of you in my arms and I don’t think that will ever change. However old you grow to know that you will always be my heartbeat. Love, always.”

Nysa who is 16 years old is now having her education in Singapore and her father Ajay Devgan has spoken about how difficult it was fo him when she moved.

I am still shaken up. She’s only 14, and she has never been alone and left the house. The whole family is a little upset, but she’s adjusting there well, so I am happy about that.” he asserted.

On Nysa’s 15th birthday in 2018, Kajol had written alongside a picture, “From crayons and teddy bears to a young lady. Happy birthday to my smart ,beautiful , brave , cuteness overload and seriously humbling daughter Nysa . May the sun shine out of your eyes always and may you always walk on rainbows.”