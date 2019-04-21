Mammootty Campaigns For Innocent, Social Media Questions the Left’s Double Stand on Mammootty and Biju Menon

Chalakkudy: Mega Star Mammootty’s political connections are well known but it was reported that the actor will not campaign for any LDF candidate this time, but the legendary actor has come out and campaigned for LDF candidate Innocent, who is contesting from Chalakkudy. He even took part in a roadshow. Innocent had shared the picture of the megastar campaigning votes for him through social media.

While there is nothing unusual about this, the recent issues surrounding Biju Menon supporting NDA candidate Suresh Gopi, and the brutal cyber trolls that followed is still fresh and social media questioned the double stand of left supporters. “Isn’t this exactly what Biju Menon had done for Suresh Gopi” is what the social media users are asking.

Biju Menon, one of the prominent faces in the Mollywood industry had said that it will be the fortune of Thrissur constituency if they could have Suresh as their representative. “We all will be with Suresh in any difficulty, I wish him a grant success,” said Biju Menon.

Later the actor was subjected to the wrath of CPI(M) supporters for his stand, as he underwent some brutal cyber attack. His Facebook account was hit with hateful comments, abuses and threats of boycotting his films. There is an equal number of people who supports Biju Menon for his stand as well.