Mata Amritananda Mayi Math Offers All Support to Swami Chidananda Puri

Thiruvananthapuram: Matha Amrithanandamayi math has offered all support to Swami Chidanandapuri who had come under severe criticism for supporting NDA in the upcoming Loksabha elections.

“People should cast their votes to make NDA win even in Kerala. There have been miraculous advancements in the field of education, external affairs, economy and national security under the current government at the centre”. he said.

Left leaders had apparently not liked the stand of the saint and they had unleashed some serious criticisms on the Swami, even questioning his sainthood.