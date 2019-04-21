KeralaLatest News

Mata Amritananda Mayi Math Offers All Support to Swami Chidananda Puri

Apr 21, 2019, 06:44 am IST
Less than a minute

Thiruvananthapuram: Matha Amrithanandamayi math has offered all support to Swami Chidanandapuri who had come under severe criticism for supporting NDA in the upcoming Loksabha elections.

“People should cast their votes to make NDA win even in Kerala. There have been miraculous advancements in the field of education, external affairs, economy and national security under the current government at the centre”. he said.

Left leaders had apparently not liked the stand of the saint and they had unleashed some serious criticisms on the Swami, even questioning his sainthood.

Tags

Related Articles

Kochi Marad School bus Accident :2 kids and an ayah dead.

Jun 11, 2018, 04:57 pm IST

It is real! Ram Setu does exist!

Dec 13, 2017, 03:54 pm IST

Finally, Ajith’s next film Viswasam announced their female lead: Check it here

Feb 6, 2018, 10:11 pm IST

SRK’s ‘Zero’ is becoming a rage among movie lovers

Jan 6, 2018, 02:14 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close